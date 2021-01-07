How Billie Lourd Pulled Off Her Top-Secret and "Magical" Pregnancy

Last September, Billie Lourd surprised fans when she announced the birth of her first child because most people had no idea she was even pregnant.
The 28-year-old Star Wars and American Horror Story actress and daughter of the late Carrie Fisher welcomed a son, Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell, with fiancé Austen Rydell. Billie was able to keep her pregnancy a secret from the public for a simple reason: The coronavirus pandemic, which erupted in early 2019 and soon after she conceived, and which prompted millions of people around the world to self-isolate.
"He's not technically a quarantine baby," Billie said on her stepfather Bruce Bozzi's SiriusXM radio show Quarantined with Bruce in an interview set to air on Friday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. EST. "And I want to make that known, because a lot of people are having trendy quarantine babies, and Kingston was conceived before quarantine. So he's technically just a Caribbean baby."
She continued, "It turned out to be kind of a blessing in disguise, having a quarantine baby, but he's not a quarantine baby, because I got to keep it to myself. And only my family knew and nobody else knew, like everyone was so surprised when we posted that little picture of his feet and it got to just be something I shared with the people I loved the most, which was so incredible and made my pregnancy so magical and wonderful, which I did not expect it was going to be.
Billie enjoyed her pregnancy. She said, "It turned out to be the greatest experience I got to just eat great food, hang out with the people I love, do LEGOs all the time," she continued. "I took a hypnobirthing class and I just, I loved being pregnant."
The actress also said she has always wanted children and wanted to have one by age 28. She added, "It's even better than I could have ever expected. This, and this baby is absolute magic."
Billie and Austen got engaged in June after rekindling their on-again, off-again romance in 2017. The actress told Bruce said she and Austen grew closer since the pandemic began and talked about how he supported her during her pregnancy.
"He was so caring and incredible and cooked for me and gave me foot massages," she said. "And did these classes with me, like he did the lactation class, he did the positive birthing class. So he was with me every step of the way."
She said self-isolating together helped them prepare for parenthood.
"He's sitting out there with the baby right now," she said about Austen. "And he is as you know, the best dad in the world. And I think that's partially because we got to have this experience together."