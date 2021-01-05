Harry & OliviaEmily MitchellKumail Nanjiani2020 Year in ReviewSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos
2021 Grammys Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The New York Times among other outlets confirmed that the 2021 Grammys will be postponed until March. Keep scrolling for more details.

Looks like music fans will have to wait a bit longer for the 2021 Grammys.

On Tuesday, Jan. 5, The New York Times reported that the prestigious awards show has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The show, which was slated to take place in just a few weeks on Jan. 31, has now been rescheduled for some time in March. Though the set-up for the event was already planned to be much different than previous years—no live audience and only presenters and performers on-site—the pushed back date may result in even more safety protocols.

The short-list of nominations was released on last November and caused a load of controversy amongst music artists.

The Weeknd, who released his album After Hours in March, was one of the artists who felt snubbed by the organizers as he was not nominated for any category. The "Blinding Lights" singer took his frustration to Twitter at the time, writing, "The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…"

On a different note, fellow Canadian crooner Justin Bieber, who is nominated in four separate categories, took issue with the fact that his album Changes was only considered in the pop music categories.

"To the Grammys, I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry," he wrote in an Instagram post. "I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said, I set out to make an R&B album. Changes was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me."

Additional nominated artists include Beyoncé with a whopping 10 noms, Taylor Swift with six, Billie Eilish with four and Megan Thee Stallion with four, including Best New Artist and Record of the Year for her hit song "Savage" featuring Queen Bey. 

