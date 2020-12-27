Billie Lourd Shares Emotional Message 4 Years After Mom Carrie Fisher's Death

Watch : J.J. Abrams Says "The Rise of Skywalker" Needed Carrie Fisher

Billie Lourd shared a heartwarming message to all those mourning a loved one this holiday season: "You're not alone."

The Scream Queens star, 28, lost her mom, Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher, in 2016 after the actress suffered a heart attack at age 60. On Dec. 27, exactly four years after Carrie's passing, Billie shared a photo of her and her mom walking down the street along with a message about grief.

"Sending my love and strength to everyone out there that's missing a loved one they've lost. Especially those of you who have lost someone during this crazy year," Billie wrote. "You're not alone."

Billie has regularly pays tribute to her mom, who she was very close to. In October, the Booksmart star shared a photo to Instagram of her mother on what would have been her 64th birthday.

However, perhaps Billie's most significant tribute was in the name of her and fiancé Austin Rydell's first child Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell. The couple announced the birth of their son in September after keeping Billie's pregnancy private.