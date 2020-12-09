Emily Blunt Finally Weighs In on Those Emily in Paris and The Devil Wears Prada Comparisons

Watch : Lily Collins Spills Wedding Plans, "Emily in Paris" & More

Emily Blunt's character in The Devil Wears Prada was the original girl who didn't get to go to Paris (sorry, Lauren Conrad). Now, in the wake of the Netflix series Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins as the titular character, some people think that Runway assistant Emily would have been much better suited to the French lifestyle. But what does Blunt have to say about the justice for assistant Emily memes floating around on the internet?

Well, the star hasn't seen them (not yet, anyway), but as she told E! News' Alli Rosenbloom in an interview about her new movie Wild Mountain Thyme, she understands why people feel so passionately about the subject.

"I mean, she was so desperate, wasn't she? I mean just desperate for a trip to Paris," she said with a laugh. "So I think people just felt desperately sorry for her."

While Emily didn't get to go to Paris in The Devil Wears Prada (the honor went to Anne Hathaway's Andrea, who ended up walking out on her magazine job midway through the trip) the character did go on to be the main character in her own story. The Devil Wears Prada author Lauren Weisberger wrote the 2018 novel When Life Gives You Lululemons from Emily's perspective.