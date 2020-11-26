Mads Mikkelsen to Replace Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3

Related : Johnny Depp Resigns From "Fantastic Beasts" Films

Wands at the ready, folks, because Warner Bros. has found its new Grindelwald.

The studio confirmed to E! News that actor Mads Mikkelsen will replace Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3.

Mikkelsen is all too familiar with big blockbuster franchises, as he's already appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Doctor Strange and Casino Royale. As for his more spooky roles, the Danish actor and dancer portrayed Dr. Hannibal Lecter in Hannibal and Lucas in The Hunt.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 is currently filming at Studios Leavesden near London. Co-stars Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller, Jude Law and Katherine Waterston are returning for the "all-new, globe-trotting adventure," according to Warner Bros.

As for Depp, he was forced to resign as grand wizard Grindelwald after he lost a recent libel case in court. The 57-year-old actor sued The Sun for calling him a "wife beater" in a story that referenced Amber Heard's assault allegations, but Depp lost the case this month.