Johnny Depp to Receive Full Fantastic Beasts Salary Despite Resignation: Report

Johnny Depp is going to receive a fantastic payday.

Just days after the Hollywood actor was forced to resign from the upcoming Fantastic Beasts movie, The Hollywood Reporter reports that Johnny will still receive his full salary for the project.

The publication claims Johnny doesn't have a "morality clause." In fact, he has a pay-or-play contract, which requires him to be fully compensated whether or not the film is made and even if he is recast.

Although THR reported that Johnny had only shot one scene since production started back on Sept. 20 in London, he is expected to receive his full salary, which could be as much as eight figures. E! News has reached out to Warner Bros., the studio behind the franchise, for comment.

On Nov. 6, Johnny confirmed that he would be walking away from the upcoming movie after losing his libel case against British tabloid, The Sun.