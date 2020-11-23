Inside Vanessa Hudgens' Date Night With MLB Player Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens is back in the dating game!
After sparking romance rumors with Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma earlier this year, the actress appears to be moving on with a new man. E! News has learned Vanessa had dinner with MLB player Cole Tucker on Nov. 22 at Pace in Laurel Canyon, Calif.
"They had a romantic dinner outside under the stars," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "They shared wine and food and had a great two-hour meal. Vanessa was giddy with laughter. She was looking over at Cole and couldn't contain her smile."
The eyewitness added that the pair held hands as they left the Italian restaurant together. Vanessa, 31, sported a black dress under a fuzzy grey coat for her night out. Meanwhile, Cole, 24, wore Nike sneakers, denim jeans, a matching sweater and beanie.
"Date night," Vanessa cryptically shared on Instagram this past weekend while holding a pink rose.
While it's too soon to tell if this duo is serious, Cole is a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates and serves as both a shortstop and outfielder.
Like Vanessa, he isn't publicly commenting on the romance rumors. Instead, he took to Instagram Stories on Monday morning to reveal he was back to work on his swing at practice.
Earlier in the month, Vanessa revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she recently finished another movie leaving her with little to no time to date. But when asked what she's looking for, the High School Musical star revealed some details.
"Your girl's open," she told the outlet. "I feel like at the end of the day, it's just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things. Like, I am not picky, really. Like, I know what I want and I'm like, if someone comes into the picture and can give me all those things, then great."
Vanessa added, "It doesn't matter if they're in the public eye or not. If anything I prefer them not to be but we'll see, we'll see."
Back in January, E! News confirmed that Vanessa and Austin Butler broke up after almost nine years together. Since then, Vanessa has tried to live her best single life while also working hard as an actress.
"There is no bad blood at all," a source shared at the time. "They have a lot of respect for each other."