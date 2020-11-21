Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Allowed Pregnant Princess Eugenie to Live in their U.K. Home

The royal family evidently has a "what's mine is yours" attitude.
Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially living in Santa Barbara, Calif., they don't have much use for their U.K. estate. Instead of letting it sit empty, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to let their cousins live there temporarily.
E! News confirms that Frogmore Cottage continues to be Harry and Meghan's official residence in the U.K., though they are "delighted to be able to open up their home" to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank as the royals start their own family.
A source tells E! News, "Meghan and Prince Harry found out their cousins were expecting, and graciously offered their house to them."
The insider adds, "Harry and Meghan are not moved out of Frogmore, and they'll definitely be staying there when they go back to the U.K."
It's one example of how, even after distancing themselves from the throne, the couple is still on good terms with their beloved family.
Eugenie revealed in September that she is expecting her first child with her husband of two years. The baby is due in 2021, so it appears that Meghan and Harry may be stateside until next year at the earliest.
Harry has also been in the news this week following a BBC investigation into an interview with Princess Diana in 1995. Journalist Martin Bashir has been accused of faking bank records to convince Diana to speak with him.
A source told E! News on Friday, No. 20, that it's not hard to imagine how Harry is feeling about the incident, because "people know how much his mother means to him."
The source feels that the press coverage surrounding the investigation is trying to "drive a wedge between the brothers," which Harry finds "utterly horrid and offensive."
Earlier this week, Prince William called the BBC inquiry "a step in the right direction."
Needless to say, Harry has been somewhat distanced from the British monarchy since he and Meghan officially stepped down as "senior royals" in January.
While living in California with her baby boy Archie Harrison, Meghan became the first modern royal to vote in a U.S. presidential election in November—and it's just one of the Sussexes' history-making moments.
However, being away from their family in the U.K. does come at a cost, as Harry had to mark Remembrance Day in L.A. because Buckingham Palace reportedly refused to lay wreaths on his behalf.
