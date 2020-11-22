Latin Grammy AwardsGrey's AnatomyCharli D'AmelioTotal BellasPhotosVideos

My Oh My! Look Back at Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Most Viral Moments Together

Remember when Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello stole the show at the 2019 American Music Awards? In honor of him performing again at the 2020 AMAs, here's a look back at their viral moments.

Shawn Mendes is ready to be the life of the party at the 2020 American Music Awards.

The 22-year-old artist is set to sing at the big award show on Sunday, Nov. 22. He joins a star-studded list of performers, including Justin Bieber, Katy PerryBad Bunny, Megan Thee Stallion, BTS, Bebe Rexha, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish and more.

While the specifics have yet to be revealed, a press release teases "the secret details of Shawn Mendes' world premiere performance will give fans the unexpected from the moment he takes the stage." However, it'll be tough to top last year. As fans will recall, Mendes and Camila Cabello had everyone talking after they delivered a steamy performance of their hit "Señorita."

But with his fourth studio album, Wonder, on the way and his "Monster" collab with Bieber already playing on repeat, Mendes is sure to deliver something unforgettable. Of course, he could always sing one of the songs he wrote about Cabello, which (spoiler alert) is all of them.

photos
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: Romance Rewind

"We were in New York and my song comes on the radio or something and just the fact comes up that it's about her," he admits in his new Netflix documentary In Wonder. "And I'm like, 'Yeah, it's about you.' I'm like, 'Everything is about you. They've always been about you.' And she goes, 'What do you mean?' And I'm like, 'They're all about you. Like, every song I ever wrote.' And I'm, like, rhyming off the songs, like, 'Treat You Better,' like all these songs. And she's like, 'Oh my god.' She literally had no idea."

In honor of Mendes' upcoming performance, here's a look back at the couple's relationship and some of their best viral moments throughout this past year.

YouTube
"Señorita" Music Video Drops

After dropping the sexy music video for their collaboration, the pair spoke to V Magazine about wanting to make the music video completely different from the video for their 2015 duet, "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

"We were looking at the video for 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' and we were 30-feet apart," Cabello said.

Mendes agreed, telling Cabello, "Numb…But now this video is basically the complete opposite of that. We grew up a little bit."

It turns out, the music video was just a small taste of what was to come from the pair...

SplashNews.com
Sparks Fly

Rumors about the longtime friends becoming more than just friends first started on Fourth of July weekend in 2019, with Mendes and Cabello showing some PDA while out together in West Hollywood.

The two were photographed walking together, hand in hand, with a source telling us at the time, "He was holding her at one point and they were staring into the ocean. They both were smiling the entire time and Camila was laughing a lot. They rarely mingled with other people and were together the entire evening. They were telling people they were a couple."

And Shawmila is officially born, with the two parading on a PDA tour throughout the summer, including stops in Miami, NYC, Montreal and more.

Wagner AZ / BACKGRID
Happy Birthday

The pair celebrated Mendes' 21st birthday in early August 2019 and were spotted holding hands in New York City.

According to an eyewitness at the time, the singer was "giggly and kinda all over Mendes." Relatable!

Later that night, they were spotted sharing a passionate kiss at his birthday party at Harriet's Rooftop & Lounge at the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge.

John Shearer/Getty Images
That Steamy Performance

While the couple didn't walk the red carpet together, they definitely made their status known when they took the stage at the 2019 MTV Music Videos Awards in August, delivering a steamy performance of their hit duet.

Alas, the pair didn't kiss on the dimly lit stage, but they got very, very close as they sang their heats out while surrounded by candles, teasing their fans.

Instagram
"We Kiss Like Fish"

The couple took to Instagram in September 2019 to address the trolls who seemed to have issues with their fishy kissing style, with Mendes first saying, "So, we saw, like, on Twitter and stuff you guys saying stuff about the way we were kissing and how it looks weird...like, we kiss like fish."

After Cabello added that the criticism "really hurt our feelings," they decided to show off how they really kiss. Cue Mendes rubbing his own mouth all over his girlfriend's face. 

Suck it, trolls.

4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID
Playing With the Paparazzi

That same month, the two had a bit of fun with the paparazzi after they entered Aahs in West Hollywood, Calif. and exited with these masks. Cabello even struck a pose as she modeled her unicorn head. 

Instagram / Camila Cabello
Laughing Off Rumors

After reports claimed the pair had split in late October 2019, the "Havana" singer decided to set the record straight herself. 

Cabello took to her Instagram Stories to post a screenshot of a headline reading, "Proof Shawn and Camila Are Broken Up." She wrote on it, "Well when the F--K were you gonna tell me @shawnmendes."

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Courtside Cuddling

Mendes and Cabello made headlines in November 2019 after they packed on some serious PDA while attending a game the Los Angeles Clippers and the Toronto Raptors, spending the majority of their time courtside making out and unable to keep their hands off each other. We wonder if either of them remembers which team won?

Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp
Another Awards Show, Another Steamy Performance

In late November 2019, the pair once again took the stage together to sing "Senorita," this time at the American Music Awards. And once again, things got sultry, with Mendes and Cabello caressing each other and showing some signature PDA...minus an on-stage kiss, of course.

The took the stage together again that night when they won the award for Collaboration of the Year, with Mendes and Cabello both shouting out his mom. Awww!

Instagram
Fairy-Tale Romance

For Cabello's 23rd birthday, Mendes threw her a surprise Cinderella-themed birthday party in early March 2020.

Because she was overseas in the United Kingdom filming for the upcoming musical remake of Cinderella at the time, Mendes flew to the U.K. to organize the bash, which included a birthday cake in the shape of Cinderella's carriage and an ice sculpture of Cinderella's infamous glass slipper.

Well, he is a real-life Disney prince after all.

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com
Social Distance Strolls

While practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mendes and Cabello were photographed enjoying daily walks with coffee in Miami, complete with their own mugs.

But one of their neighborhood strolls made headlines when they were captured on video taking what is perhaps the most leisurely stroll people have ever seen. The word "glacial" comes to mind. 

Global Citizen
Giving Back

In early April 2020, the duo surprised a few patients at Children's National Hospital in Washington D.C., taking part in a virtual visit via video chat where they answered questions and performed for the kids.

"When you answer a video call and @camila_cabello & @shawnmendes are on the other end…" a post from the foundation's Instagram account read. "Let's just say, the happy tears are still flowing at @childrensnational."

A few weeks later, Mendes and Cabello performed a heartfelt rendition of "What a Wonderful World" for the One World: Together at Home concert with Global Citizen. They had previously performed together during iHeartRadio and FOX's concert at home to raise funds for Feeding America.

Nickelodeon
Ready for Slime-Time

The pair made a casual appearance during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together in early May, appearing via video chat to accept the orange blimp for Favorite Music Collaboration.

"This is so cool. I've literally watched the Kids' Choice Awards for forever," Cabello said. "I wish we were there to get slimed...we're gonna make organic slime right now and just slime ourselves."

