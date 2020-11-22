My Oh My! Look Back at Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Most Viral Moments Together

Related : Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Prank the Paparazzi

Shawn Mendes is ready to be the life of the party at the 2020 American Music Awards.

The 22-year-old artist is set to sing at the big award show on Sunday, Nov. 22. He joins a star-studded list of performers, including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Bad Bunny, Megan Thee Stallion, BTS, Bebe Rexha, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish and more.

While the specifics have yet to be revealed, a press release teases "the secret details of Shawn Mendes' world premiere performance will give fans the unexpected from the moment he takes the stage." However, it'll be tough to top last year. As fans will recall, Mendes and Camila Cabello had everyone talking after they delivered a steamy performance of their hit "Señorita."

But with his fourth studio album, Wonder, on the way and his "Monster" collab with Bieber already playing on repeat, Mendes is sure to deliver something unforgettable. Of course, he could always sing one of the songs he wrote about Cabello, which (spoiler alert) is all of them.