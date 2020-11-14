Prince Harry Is All Smiles as He Makes Surprise Cameo on Strictly Come Dancing

A source close to Harry told E! News, "The Duke was so happy to be able to support his friend and fellow veteran, JJ Chalmers, on this season of Strictly Come Dancing by surprising him during a rehearsal for the show. The Duke is immensely proud of JJ for both his service and how he's persevered through his injury to take on his next big challenge."

"The Duke and JJ first met at the first Invictus Games that Harry created in 2014, when JJ competed for the British team," the source said. "They have become close friends since then, with JJ and his wife attending The Duke and Duchess's wedding. They continue to work together on Invictus and other military projects. Earlier this year, JJ hosted the annual awards for The Duke's charity The Endeavour Fund, which helps wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women take on sport and adventurous challenges as part of their recovery."

In September, Harry's wife Meghan also made a surprise television appearance on the season finale of the reality competition show America's Got Talent. She recorded a video message for singer Archie Williams, who was released from prison in 2019 after 37 years following his exoneration for a 1982 rape and stabbing of which he was wrongfully convicted.