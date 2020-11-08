BREAKING NEWS

Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West
Behold, All of the Celebs That Are the Same Age as Baby Yoda

Imagine Diddy and The Mandalorian's breakout star kicking it together at the rapper's annual white Party because yep, they are contemporaries.

Almost one year later and we're still obsessed with Baby Yoda.

Expectations (and stakes) were high when The Mandalorian premiered on Disney+ on Nov. 12, with the live-action Star Wars series starring Pedro Pascal as a lone bounty hunter shrouded in mystery. By episode's end, however, it was clear that not just a hit TV show but a star was born. No, we're not talking about Pascal's Mando, though we do love him. Of course, we are talking about The Child a.k.a. Baby Yoda.

He was tiny. He was cute. He was a bit of a rascal. he ate frogs. He adorably sipped soup. The Internet was in love.

And then we learned he's actually 50 years old

Sure, his species ages much slower (which, like, jealous), but it was still hard to watch this cutie and realize you are cooing over what is, essentially, a middle-age man in human years. And, being the pop culture-obsessed fans we are, we got to wondering which celebrities would be considered Baby Yoda's contemporaries in Hollywood.  

So go through this list of stars that are the same age as Baby Yoda, you will, and we dare you not to laugh imaging the Kid sneaking out of the Razor Crest to go hang out with the likes of Fat Joe and Ellen Pompeo. Or ditching Mando to ride motorcycles with Matthew McConaughey...

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage
Matt Damon
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Mariah Carey
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Taraji P. Henson
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Kelly Ripa
Mike Lawrence/USTA
Queen Latifah
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Tina Fey
Michael Tran/Getty Images
Leah Remini
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for GBK Productions
Anthony Anderson
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Melissa McCarthy
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Uma Thurman
PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/Shutterstock
Naomi Campbell
Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Justin Chambers
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Julie Bowen
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Shemar Moore
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Fat Joe

