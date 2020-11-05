No One Is Prouder of Cory Booker's Senate Reelection Than Rosario Dawson

Related : Election 2020: Lady Gaga, Lizzo & More Rock the Vote

Rosario Dawson is congratulating boyfriend Cory Booker after he was reelected to the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The actress took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note commemorating the former lawyer's win. "So proud of and grateful for you my love. I got to vote for you here in New Jersey and am so glad that you overwhelmingly and rightfully won your seat again," she captioned a photo of herself and Cory. "To know your leadership will continue to guide us with love, brilliance, patience, grace and effectiveness is the kind of representation and hope we need."

She went on to express excitement for the road ahead, saying, "We saw record turnout and need to keep building so that we can win both houses and make real change! #EyeOnThePrize #MIDTERMS #2022IsAroundTheCorner."

Rosario also repeated her love for the Senator on his Instagram post, in which he thanked New Jersey voters for casting their ballots in his favor. "Congratulations my love," she commented. "I'm so grateful for your leadership and your team. We need you."