Dancing With the Stars Pro Lindsay Arnold Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Welcome to the joys of parenthood, Lindsay Arnold!

The Dancing With the Stars pro has welcomed her first child with husband Sam Cusick.

"The most beautiful surprise on this very special day," Lindsay shared through Instagram on Nov. 2. "Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well. More details to come but wanted to share this first pic of our little family #birth #mama #babygirl #csection #pregnancy #39weeks."

As soon as the news was revealed, Lindsay's Dancing With the Stars family immediately expressed their excitement. "My heart," Witney Carson shared in the comments section. "She's so perfect in every way! SO SO HAPPY FOR YOU TWO! I can't wait to snuggle her!!!!!!!"

Peta Murgatroyd wrote, "What a BEAUTY!" while Alan Bersten added, "Absolutely stunning!!!!!! I love you guys."

Just last week, E! News received an exclusive tour inside Lindsay's baby nursery. With help from Four Chairs Furniture & Design, the 26-year-old was able to create the room of her dreams.