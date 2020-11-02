Gigi HadidHalloweenKardashiansPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Nicki Minaj Bares Her Baby Bump in Never-Before-Seen Photo From Her Pregnancy

Nicki Minaj just shared a throwback photo from her pregnancy with her baby bump on full display! See the picture below.

A brand new baby bump pic! 

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram on Monday, Nov. 2 and revealed that lucky for the Barbz, her collaboration with NBA YoungBoy—which he previously teased in August—is coming a lot sooner than they think!

The rapper marked the announcement with a never-been-soon photo in which she was still pregnant. Standing alongside NBA YoungBoy in the throwback pic, Nicki's bump is on full display while she rocks a neon jacket and two-piece set with sparkly silver thigh-high boots.

"#WhatThatSpeedBout, Thursday night. NBA Young Boy x Barbie x Mike Will NIGHT," she captioned the post.

The track will be Nicki's second she's released since giving birth to her first child, a baby boy, with her husband Kenneth Petty on Sept. 30. 

The couple has yet to reveal their son's name, but Nicki did recently share the first photo of the newborn baby boy in a post that also celebrated her first wedding anniversary.

"Happy anniversary, my love," Nicki captioned her Instagram post, which featured her son's tiny, adorable foot. 

As fans of the "Super Bass" rapper surely recall, Nicki announced she and her husband were expecting their first child together back in July.

"Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes," she wrote on Instagram at the time alongside numerous maternity photos. 

As for Nicki's latest post, perhaps the throwback photo with NBA YoungBoy could be from a music video shoot? We'll have to wait until Thursday to find out! 

In the meantime, take a look back at Nicki and Kenneth's journey to parenthood here.

