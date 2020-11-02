Nicki Minaj Bares Her Baby Bump in Never-Before-Seen Photo From Her Pregnancy

Related : Nicki Minaj Shares First Look at Her Baby Boy

A brand new baby bump pic!

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram on Monday, Nov. 2 and revealed that lucky for the Barbz, her collaboration with NBA YoungBoy—which he previously teased in August—is coming a lot sooner than they think!

The rapper marked the announcement with a never-been-soon photo in which she was still pregnant. Standing alongside NBA YoungBoy in the throwback pic, Nicki's bump is on full display while she rocks a neon jacket and two-piece set with sparkly silver thigh-high boots.

"#WhatThatSpeedBout, Thursday night. NBA Young Boy x Barbie x Mike Will NIGHT," she captioned the post.

The track will be Nicki's second she's released since giving birth to her first child, a baby boy, with her husband Kenneth Petty on Sept. 30.

The couple has yet to reveal their son's name, but Nicki did recently share the first photo of the newborn baby boy in a post that also celebrated her first wedding anniversary.