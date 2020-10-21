Nicki Minaj Shares First Glimpse of Newborn Baby Boy

Nicki Minaj has a lot to celebrate.

On Wednesday Oct. 21, the "Starships" rapper took to Instagram to share the first photo of her newborn baby boy with fans. The post also honored her first wedding anniversary with husband Kenneth Petty.

In the caption of a photo featuring her new baby's tiny foot, Nicki wrote, "Happy anniversary, my love."

The artist revealed she was pregnant in July with an Instagram photo of her rocking a bright yellow wig and holding her belly.

"Preggers," she wrote in the caption.

The post came months after Nicki made headlines in May for seemingly hinting to fans on Twitter that she was dealing with morning sickness.

"Lmao," she tweeted. "No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo"

She also used Instagram to share with fans that she and Kenneth had officially tied the knot at a Beverly Hills courthouse. One year ago, the singer posted an Instagram video of matching "Bride" and "Groom" baseball caps.