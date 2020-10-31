Scarlett JohanssonKarlie KlossKardashiansPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Win Halloween After Recreating Their Childhood Costumes

Seeing double! Kendall and Kylie Jenner brought on the nostalgia with their latest Halloween costumes.

When it comes to Halloween, the Kardashian-Jenners always show up and show out.

This year, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner decided to take a walk down memory lane with their nostalgic Halloween costumes. The siblings have coordinated before, like the time they dressed up as Victoria's Secret Angels with Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

However, Kendall and Kylie's latest look hits differently. The dynamic duo recreated one of their childhood Halloween costumes. "Mood tonight," the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned her Instagram Story on Friday, Oct. 30.

While the pair's costume was given a 2020 update, they still kept the essence of their original outfits. For Kylie's part, she wore a baby blue bustier and matching skirt that was embroidered with colorful flowers. The 23-year-old star tied her lewk together with matching blue shoes that featured a waterfall of sheer fabric, a pastel pink wig and a yellow bracelet. 

photos
Stars Celebrate Halloween 2020

As for the supermodel? Kendall donned a bedazzled spaghetti strap top that she paired with a silver sequin skirt. She accessorized with white lace-up boots, a metallic pink purse and a platinum blonde wig. All in all, the sister duo nailed their costumes!

To see Kendall and Kylie's Halloween get-up, scroll through our gallery below. Plus, relive the best Kardashian-Jenner costumes over the years.

Instagram
Seeing Double

The dynamic duo nailed their Halloween costumes, which were inspired by their childhood get-ups. "Mood tonight," Kylie captioned her Instagram Story on Friday, Oct. 30.

Instagram
Cool Cousins

After North West and Reign Disick dressed as rock stars for Halloween in 2020, Kourtney Kardashian wrote on Instagram "Rock n'Roll."

Instagram
It's Morphin' Time

For Halloween in 2020, Kylie Jenner and her friends dressed up as Power Rangers. Leading the charge as the red ranger was, of course, the lip kit mogul.

Instagram
Tiger King

A Tiger King family affair! Kim dressed up as Carole Baskin, who found fame on the wild Netflix docuseries, while her BFF Jonathan Cheban was Joe Exotic and the West kids were adorable tigers. 

She's Legally Blonde

"What, like it's hard?"

For Halloween in 2019, Kim Kardashian channeled Reese Witherspoon's character in Legally Blonde, Elle Woods.

Instagram
Vampira

Kourtney Kardashian kept things classically spooky with her 2019 Vampira costume.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Oh, Cruella

Cruella de Vil and a pup!

In this 2019 snap, Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson dressed as popular Disney characters.

Part of Her World

Another Disney darling.

Kylie Jenner dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid for Halloween in 2019.

Instagram
Mother-Son Pic

Kris Jenner and Rob Kardashian were both dressed to the nines for this 2019 Halloween pic. Dream Kardashian's dad dressed as King Peppy and the famed momager was a skeleton.

Instagram
Forest Fairy

For her Halloween birthday bash in 2019, Kendall Jenner dressed as a stunning forest fairy.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Sealed With a Kiss

Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie Karanikolaou recreated an iconic pop culture moment for Halloween in 2019. Specifically, Kylie and her gal pal dressed as Madonna and Britney Spears from the 2003 VMAs.

Instagram
West Worms

For a family costume in 2019, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and their kids dressed up as eerie insects.

Instagram
Sing Out

Another group costume! This time the West family dressed as characters from Sing.

Instagram
They're the Flintstones

Fun fact: Chicago West had to be photo-shopped into this pic as she was scared of Kanye's Dino costume.

RAAK / BACKGRID
Yee-Haw!

They're a little bit country.

Kourtney dressed as a glamorous cowboy for Halloween in 2019.

The Girl Next Door

Kylie Jenner made a perfect Playboy bunny in 2019.

Twitter
Victoria's Secret Angel

In 2018, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters impressed by dressing as Victoria's Secret Angels.

Instagram
Ariana Grande

"I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it."

In 2018, Kourtney nailed her Ariana Grande costume.

Instagram
Groovy, Baby!

Oh behave! In 2018, Kendall famously dressed as one of the Fembots from Austin Powers.

Instagram
Pamela Anderson

We did a double take after seeing Kim dressed exactly like Pamela Anderson in 2018.

Instagram
Rawr!

Khloe and True looked beyond adorable as a tiger mom and her cub in 2018.

gregswales.com
She's a Barbie Girl

"Life in plastic, it's fantastic."

Back in 2018, Kylie impressed many with this stunning Barbie costume.

Instagram
All Hail the Queen

As head of the Kardashian-Jenner family, it's no wonder Kris nailed her regal Cleopatra costume in 2018.

Instagram
A Classic

In 2018, Kendall went with a classic witch for her Halloween costume.

Instagram
Her Sun and Stars

At the height of Game of Thrones' popularity, Khloe and Tristan Thompson dressed as Daenerys and Drogo.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
Sonny & Cher

Another impressive costume by Kim Kardashian.

For Halloween 2017, Kim channeled her idol Cher while her BFF Jonathan Cheban dressed as Sonny Bono.

Instagram
Material Girl & the King of Pop

Back in 2017, Kim and Kourtney were an iconic pair for Halloween as they dressed as Madonna and Michael Jackson.

Instagram
Aaliyah

Remembering a legend.

Kim memorably dressed as the late Aaliyah for Halloween in 2017.

Pap Nation / Splash News
It's Xtina

Feeling "Dirrty." In 2016, Kylie dressed as Christina Aguilera for Halloween.

Instagram
Storm's a Brewin'

Khloe stunned in this Storm costume from 2016.

photos
