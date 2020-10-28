Kohl's New Wellness Shop Has All the Clean Products You Need

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Looking for clean and sustainable products but don't want to go hunting for them? Then look no further than Kohl's new Wellness Shop. Available online now and in select stores starting November, this hub includes household supplies, beauty and personal care, pet essentials and more.
Below, some of our favorite finds from the new Wellness Shop that you can shop now.
Method Dish Soap—Rosemary
We're so over dish soap that comes in ugly containers. This minimalistic addition comes in a rosemary scent.
Tom's of Maine Anticavity Fluoride Children's Toothpaste Silly Strawberry
Pick up this strawberry-flavored toothpaste for your little one.
Raw Sugar Living Foaming Hand Wash—Rosewater + Kombucha
If you've never smelled this Rosewater + Kombucha hand soap, take this as your sign to do so. It's made with collagen-boosting rose hip oil, organic white tea, ginseng, cold pressed raspberry fruit enzymes and hyaluronic acid.
SheaMoisture Men's Maracuja Oil & Shea Butter Beard Wash
Beard wash? You need it. This one cleans your beard of dirt, flakes and odors without over-drying.
Tom's of Maine Prebiotic Moisturizing Natural Liquid Hand Soap in Fresh Apple
This hand soap smells just like a fresh, crisp apple. It promises to help support good bacteria in your skin. We love it.
Alba Botanica Lavender Sunscreen SPF 45
This unique sunscreen has a soothing lavender scent. It's water-resistant and made with a biodegradable and reef-friendly formula.
Burt's Bees for Pets Cat Waterless Shampoo
You'll be relieved to hear that this cat shampoo is waterless—no cat's in the bathtub clawing at you today. It has apple to nourish the fur and skin and honey for shine.
Raw Sugar Living Hand Sanitizer in Peppermint + Sea Salt
You can never have too much hand sanitizer, and this moisturizing one has a peppermint and sea salt scent.
Yes To Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Zit Zapping Dots
Pop these dots on your zits to zap them in a snap. They work overnight with salicylic acid, charcoal and tomato extract.
The Honest Company Baby Arrival Gift Set
Bless the new baby in your life with this gift set including diapers, two packs of wipes, shampoo, lavender body wash, lavender face and body lotion, lavender hand sanitizer spray, organic all-purpose balm and diaper rash cream.
GLEEM Electric Toothbrush
This affordable electric toothbrush has one simple mode and a two minute timer so you know you're brushing long enough.
