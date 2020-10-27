Khloe & TristanPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Watch Jamie Lynn Spears and Her Zoey 101 Co-Stars Revive Their Iconic Theme Song

Are you ready? Jamie Lynn Spears reunited with her Zoey 101 co-stars by releasing a music video of the show's remixed theme song on Tuesday.

By Lindsay Weinberg Oct 27, 2020 11:18 PMTags
Britney SpearsJamie Lynn SpearsCelebrities
Related: Nickelodeon's "Zoey 101" Zoom Reunion - Exclusive

Pacific Coast Academy is back in session!

Jamie Lynn Spears finally reunited with her Zoey 101 co-stars on Tuesday, Oct. 27, when she debuted a new music video of the show's remixed theme song.

The 29-year-old actress turned the "Follow Me (Zoey 101)" song reveal into a big event by bringing back favorite PCA students Chase Matthews, Quinn Pensky, Michael Barret and Logan Reese—that would be actors Sean Flynn, Erin Sanders, Chris Massey and Matthew Underwood, respectively. 

Also joining the show-stopping ensemble were A-list influencers JoJo Siwa, Sofia Reyes, Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck, who played themselves auditioning to be characters in a very meta Zoey 101, directed by Gigi Gorgeous. Filmed on Sept. 29 at a "secret location," the music video ended with a confetti-filled dance party, where Dixie and Noah locked lips as Quinn and Logan. 

Jamie Lynn spoke to Ryan Seacrest ahead of the premiere, telling him why the song is meant to tide fans over until the full-on TV reboot of the Nickelodeon show in 2021. 

photos
15 Secrets About Zoey 101

She said, "2020 was a crazy year. We'd been focusing on the reboot and giving it to the fans at the beginning of the year. And then with everything that happened, we were like, 'Well let's figure out a way that we can safely give them something.' And we figured why don't we give them a song?" 

Jamie Lynn originally wrote and recorded the "Follow Me" theme with big sis Britney Spears in 2004, but a lot has happened since then. She wanted to update the lyrics with "little tweaks." Jamie Lynn explained, "Obviously, when I was 12, I was probably experiencing a different season in life, so I wanted to rewrite it a little bit."

Trending Stories

1

Cardi B Fires Back at Racist Response to Her Birkin Handbags

2

Prince Azim of Brunei Dead at 38: Look Back at His Star-Studded Life

3

Watch Jamie Lynn Spears & Co-Stars Revive Zoey 101 Theme Song

It's no surprise that Jamie Lynn got her superstar sister's stamp of approval on the new version. "Obviously, she and the other co-writers gave it the nod and OK for us to go on and make it something for today's generation," the mom of two continued. "This is all rooted in the brilliance of my sister." 

Nickelodeon

The original lyrics include, "I'm just another kinda girl/ And you wanna see my world/ So come and run away." In comparison, the reimagining goes, "You know I'll always be your girl/ Together we can see the world/ Come on let's run away."

Jamie Lynn told Nylon earlier this month that the new tune is "reminiscent of that time, but also the modern Zoey," adding, "Who would Zoey be today? What would she sound like? This hits it right on the head, especially for where I'm going with everything. And not just for Zoey, but for me, too."

She said the conversations have gotten "serious" about developing a full-on reboot of the show. She explained, "Obviously we want to meet her as an adult now, and I do think it should be a show for young adults." 

Related: Who Was the Biggest Britney Spears Fan in "Zoey 101" Cast?

As for where the show picks up, Jamie Lynn revealed to Ryan that they're in the creative part of development right now, figuring out where Zoey is in life.

"We have heard some pretty crazy twists and turns," she teased. "I'm telling you there's plenty of surprises up our sleeve."

Listen to the new song above, and check out the Zoey 101 cast then and now below, because time sure does fly.

YouTube/Instagram
Jamie Lynn Spears

Since saying goodbye to Zoey Brooks and Pacific Coast Academy, Spears dabbled in music, appearing on her sister Britney Spears' 2013 track "Chillin' With You" and releasing The Journey, an EP of country music, in 2014. After making a guest appearance in a sketch on Nickelodeon's 2020 revival of All That, she made her official return to acting with a series regular role on the new Netflix drama Sweet Magnolias. She also made headlines as Zoey 101 was ending by revealing that, at 16, she was expecting her first child with then-boyfriend Casey Aldridge. After daughter Maddie Briann was born in June 2008, she and Aldridge called off their engagement in 2009 and split for good in 2010. In March 2014, she married businessman Jamie Watson and welcomed her second child, daughter Ivey Joan, in April 2018.

YouTube/Getty Images
Christopher Massey

After four seasons as Michael Barret, Massey has appeared on The Electric Company, Switched at Birth and, most recently, All That. In 2010, he also provided a voice in the direct-to-DVD film The Search for Santa Paws, an entry in the Air Bud franchise. In 2016, he was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence after getting into an altercation with then-girlfriend and mother of daughter Mariah, Cassalei Jackson, in a Las Vegas nightclub.

YouTube/Getty Images
Sean Flynn

Since his days as Chase Matthews, the grandson of legendary Hollywood actor Errol Flynn has appeared in the 2012 film Hatfields and McCoys: Bad Blood, as well as a handful of episodes of Devious Maids in 2014. These days, Flynn is a producer for an entertainment company called Donatello Arm.

YouTube/Getty Images
Paul Butcher

After leaving Dustin Brooks behind, Butcher appeared in a 2009 episode of Criminal Minds and a 2015 episode of Comedy Bang Bang. In 2010, he also began a music career, releasing his first single, "Don't Go." He graduated from high school in 2012 and went on to attend UCLA. The 26-year-old has also found success on TikTok, where he boasts nearly one million followers. 

YouTube/Instagram
Kristin Herrera

Since her one season as Dana Cruz, Herrera recurred on General Hospital through 2008, appeared in the 2007 film Freedom Writers and reunited with some of her Zoey 101 co-stars on All That in 2020. In 2008, she had announced she'd quit acting. She is currently engaged to longtime partner Daniel Novak

YouTube/INSTAGRAM
Alexa Nikolas

Since her two seasons as Nicole Bristow, Nikolas has made appearances on shows like The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Criminal Minds, and The Walking Dead. She also appeared in the films Children of the Corn, Red State and Detention of the Dead. Her most recent credit is a 2013 episode of Mad Men. In 2012, she married Canadian musician Mike Milosh, though they split up four years later. In May 2020, she announced on Instagram that she was expecting her first child with Michael Gray.

YouTube/Shutterstock
Erin Sanders

Since her days as Quinn Pesky, Sanders has had roles on The Young and the Restless, Big Time Rush, Mad Men, Castle and Melissa & Joey. She's also appeared in the films Model Minority and Limelight. In 2020, she reunited with many of her Zoey 101 co-stars on All That

YouTube/Instagram
Matthew Underwood

After saying goodbye to Logan Reese, Underwood appeared in the film Reality Horror Night and began making short films of his own. He reunited with his Zoey 101 co-stars on All That in 2020 and is also available on Cameo. 

YouTube/Shutterstock
Victoria Justice

When Justice finished her three seasons as Lola Martinez, she made the Nickelodeon rounds, making guest appearances on The Naked Brothers Band, iCarly, True Jackson, VP, The Troop and BrainSurge, while also starring in the musical film Spectacular! In 2010, she began starring in a Nick series of her own, Victorious, which aired for four seasons through 2013. She's also starred in the short-lived MTV series Eye Candy, taken on the role of Janet in Fox's 2016 adaptation of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and made guest appearances on Man with a Plan and American Housewife. Justice has also starred in the films Fun Size, Bigger, and Summer Nights.

YouTube/Shutterstock
Austin Butler

Since playing James Garrett in the show's fourth and final season, Butler has had roles in Life Unexpected, The Bling Ring, Switched at Birth, The Carrie Diaries and, most recently, The Shannara Chronicles. He's also appeared in the films Aliens in the Attic, Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure, Yoga Hosers, The Dead Don't Die and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He'll next be seen playing the King himself in Baz Lurhmann's forthcoming Elvis Presley biopic. In 2011, he began dating Vanessa Hudgens. The two were together for nearly a decade until splitting in early 2020.

Trending Stories

1

Cardi B Fires Back at Racist Response to Her Birkin Handbags

2

Prince Azim of Brunei Dead at 38: Look Back at His Star-Studded Life

3

Watch Jamie Lynn Spears & Co-Stars Revive Zoey 101 Theme Song

4

Gigi Hadid Shows Off Her Post Baby Body for the First Time

5

Gwen Stefani Didn’t Know Blake Shelton Existed Before The Voice