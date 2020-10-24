Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis Makes Her Romance With Chleb Ravenell Instagram Official

Related : "Southern Charm" Cast Talks Kathryn's Drastic Change

Kathryn Dennis was charmed by a Southern man.

Months after fans speculated that the Southern Charm cast member had a new guy in her life, the reality star went Instagram official with South Carolina native Chleb Ravenell.

On Friday, Oct. 23, Kathryn shared a picture of the two cozying up to one another. She captioned the pic "YOU" with a heart emoji.

The social media announcement comes after Us Weekly reported that Kathryn was spotted with Chleb, a former college football player, on the Instagram feed of Chleb's brother Chelsie Ravenell's girlfriend, Jacquelyn Stewart, in July.

Despite sharing a similar last name, Kathryn's new man is not related to her controversial ex Thomas Ravenel, who she split from in 2016. The pair share two children.

Kathryn was most recently dating America's Got Talent star Hunter Price, but the couple broke up after seven months in August 2019. A source for People claimed the relationship had simply "ran its course."