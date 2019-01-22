From the looks of things, Kathryn Dennis has found herself a good man.

Over the holiday weekend, the Southern Charm star headed to social media where she posted a photo with Hunter Price.

While it may look like two friends hanging out in Charleston, the comments suggest Kathryn has a new boyfriend in her life.

"OoOoOoOoO Insta Offish," Naomie Olindo wrote in the comments section after her co-star shared her cozy pic. Kathryn later replied, "Right? tH@t$ wHeN u KnO iT$ rE@L amirite??"

Co-stars Austen Kroll, Chelsea Meissner and Cameran Eubanks also "liked" the Instagram photo that got fans buzzing online.