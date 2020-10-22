KIM TURNS 40

WATCH HER MOST ICONIC KUWTK MOMENTS EVER!
Kim KardashianE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Maluma Dedicates His 2020 Billboard Latin Music Award to "Dreamers Around the World"

It's Maluma, baby! The Colombian singer and heartthrob is presented with the Spirit of Hope Award for his philanthropic efforts at the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

By Cydney Contreras Oct 22, 2020 3:14 AMTags
AwardsBillboard Latin Music AwardsCelebritiesMalumaSelena QuintanillaLatinx
Related: Maluma On His Key to Happiness, His Charity & More

Maluma is so much more than a pretty face. 

The artist can sing, dance and rock a designer suit like nobody else. But he's also helping dozens of at-risk youth achieve their dreams in art through his foundation, El Arte de Los Sueños (The Art of Dreams). 

Founded by the singer, née Juan Luis Londoño Arias, and his family in 2016, the organization provides teens with the opportunity to succeed in the area of graphic arts, dance, singing, percussion or composition. To date, they've been able to support 170 students with education and psychosocial care. 

They've also gone above and beyond to help the community of Medéllin during the coronavirus pandemic. The Colombian-born artist previously told E! News that the foundation has supplied Medéllin's local hospitals with much-needed items, sharing, "It's crazy because they don't even have gloves, so that's a way that we're helping with the foundation."

It's for this reason that Maluma was presented with the Spirit of Hope Award at the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 21. 

photos
Best Dressed Stars at the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Dressed in a dashing light pink smoking jacket and shorts, the singer shared how grateful he was for the honor, saying in Spanish, "I hope this award will serve as an inspiration for a new generation to create new causes. Thank you to the dreamers around the world, to my family, my mom, my sister and my dad."

Trending Stories

1

Nikki & Brie Bella Are Moving to a New City! All the Details

2

Why John Cena Was Ready to Marry Shay Shariatzadeh

3

Noah Cyrus' CMT Awards Look Is the Outfit You Need to See to Believe

Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo

Maluma is the latest Latinx music star to be presented with the Spirit of Hope award, which was created in honor of Selena Quintanilla's philanthropic efforts. Past recipients include Marc AnthonyLuis Fonsi, Ricky Martin, Gloria Estefan and Carlos Santana

In addition to the Spirit of Hope, the singer was nominated for Tropical Song of the Year and Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo.

The 26-year-old kicked off the show with a performance of his chart-topping song "Hawaí," which had the packed crowd dancing in their seats. 

To see if he took home the gold, check out our complete list of winners here!

Trending Stories

1

Nikki & Brie Bella Are Moving to a New City! All the Details

2

Why John Cena Was Ready to Marry Shay Shariatzadeh

3

Noah Cyrus' CMT Awards Look Is the Outfit You Need to See to Believe

4

Best Dressed Stars at the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards

5

Zac Efron's Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares Throws Him a Birthday Party