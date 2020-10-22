Billboard Latin Music Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

Related : Bad Bunny & More Latinx Music Stars: By the Numbers

And the winner is…

Continuing along with the exciting lineup of awards season, the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards are finally off to a stellar start after being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coming into the night, Bad Bunny or Ozuna were expected to win big with 14 nominations each including Artist of the Year.

But in addition to big awards, stars like Daddy Yankee, Paulina Rubio and Anuel AA are just a few of the many artists expected to deliver incredible performances at the show.

Venezuelan actress Gaby Espino is serving as host for the evening. In order to capture all of the action, the Jugar con Feugo star is accompanied by Nicaraguan presenter and Latinx Now! Host, Nastassja Boliver, for behind the scenes coverage.

This year, in honor of his foundation, El Arte de los Sueños, which protects youth in pursuit of their dreams, Maluma will accept the "Billboard Spirit of Hope Award."