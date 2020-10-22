CMT Music Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

Live from Nashville, it's the 2020 CMT Music Awards!
The fan-voted ceremony is officially underway, with the biggest names in country music on hand to raise a red Solo cup to their many accomplishments over the past year. (Y'all can expect more than one country music pun tonight!)
What this year's show will lack in red carpets it makes up for in star power. Sarah Hyland, Kane Brown and Ashley McBryde have teamed up to host the CMT Awards, and Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Jessica Chastain, Kelly Clarkson and more celebs will present.
As for the nominees, McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett lead the peak with three each. Jennifer Nettles will also be honored with the inaugural Equal Play Award for her continued advocacy for gender equality within the industry.
Find out who came out on top by scrolling through the complete list of winners—updating in real time—below!
Video of the Year
Ashley McBryde - "One Night Standards"
Blanco Brown - "The Git Up"
Carrie Underwood - "Drinking Alone"
Dan + Shay - "I Should Probably Go To Bed"
Keith Urban - "Polaroid"
Kelsea Ballerini - "homecoming queen?"
Little Big Town - "Sugar Coat"
Luke Combs - "Beer Never Broke My Heart"
Miranda Lambert - "Bluebird"
Old Dominion - "Some People Do"
Sam Hunt - "Hard To Forget"
Tanya Tucker - "Bring My Flowers Now"
The Chicks -"Gaslighter"
Thomas Rhett - "Remember You Young"
Female Video of the Year
Ashley McBryde - "One Night Standards"
WINNER: Carrie Underwood - "Drinking Alone"
Gabby Barrett - "I Hope"
Kelsea Ballerini - "homecoming queen?"
Maren Morris - "The Bones"
Miranda Lambert - "Bluebird"
Male Video of the Year
Jason Aldean - "Got What I Got"
Luke Bryan - "One Margarita"
Luke Combs - "Even Though I'm Leaving"
Morgan Wallen - "Chasin' You (Dream Video)"
Sam Hunt - "Hard To Forget"
Thomas Rhett - "Remember You Young"
Group Video of the Year
Lady A - "Champagne Night"
Little Big Town - "Wine, Beer, Whiskey"
Midland - "Cheatin' Songs (Live From the Palomino)"
Old Dominion - "One Man Band"
The Chicks - "Gaslighter"
The Highwomen - "Crowded Table"
Duo Video of the Year
Brothers Osborne - "All Night (Studio Performance)"
WINNER: Dan + Shay - "I Should Probably Go To Bed"
Florida Georgia Line - "Blessings"
LOCASH - "One Big Country Song"
Maddie & Tae - "Die From A Broken Heart"
Breakthrough Video of the Year
Blanco Brown - "The Git Up"
Caylee Hammack - "Family Tree"
Gabby Barrett - "I Hope"
Ingrid Andress - "More Hearts Than Mine"
Riley Green - "I Wish Grandpas Never Died"
Travis Denning - "After a Few"
Collaborative Video of the Year
Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani - "Nobody But You"
Carly Pearce and Lee Brice - "I Hope You're Happy Now"
Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber - "10,000 Hours"
Kane Brown featuring Nelly - "Cool Again"
Marshmello and Kane Brown - "One Thing Right"
Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi - "Beer Can't Fix"
CMT Performance of the Year
From CMT Artists of the Year: Ashley McBryde - "One Night Standards"
From CMT Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs - "Brand New Man"
From CMT Artists of the Year: Chris Young - "Drowning"
From CMT Crossroads: Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini - "Graveyard"
From CMT Artists of the Year: Sam Hunt - "Fancy"
From CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton - "Tell Me When It's Over"
E! News is bringing you nonstop coverage of the 2020 CMT Music Awards. Watch the ceremony on CMT starting at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST!