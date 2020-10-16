How to Watch the 2020 CMT Awards on TV and Online

It's time to throw on some blue jeans and break out your old guitar!
This year's 2020 CMT Awards are almost upon us. Your favorite musicians are ready to entertain you and win a few awards for all their incredible contributions to country music. The show will air on Oct. 21, but before all the big action happens, we're breaking down everything you need to know to get ready.
Here's everything you need to know about what to expect, who's performing, where to watch and so much more. It's going to be a night to remember, and we've got all the exciting details below!
Who is hosting the CMT awards?
Country music sensation Kane Brown and Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland will be taking the reins of the big evening. For the first-time ever, the show will be using four co-hosts. The other two mystery hosts will be revealed closer to the show.
When are the CMT Awards and what time do they start?
This year's show will be held on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET.
Where are the CMTs held?
The event is being hosted in the heart of the country music scene in Nashville, Tennessee after being postponed for five-months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
How do you watch the CMTs?
There are so many ways to watch! The show will air on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land. Plus, with a cable subscription or TV provider login you can stream the show on CMT.com as well. There are no excuses to not see all the action!
Who are the CMT Nominees?
Musicians like Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett lead the way with three nominations each. Also, Carrie Underwood has two nominations, and is currently the most awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history with 20 wins.
Who is performing at the CMTs?
No big deal, but it's only the biggest names in country! Brown will be hosting as well as performing. Plus, stars like Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Dan + Shay and Little Big Town will be taking to the stage to perform their biggest hits.