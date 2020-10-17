Get to Know the 2020 PCAs Latin Artist Nominees: Becky G, Bad Bunny and More Who Are Changing the Game

The time has come to cast your vote!

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards are right around the corner and the fate of all of your favorite stars hangs in the balance. This year, all the categories are jam packed with some fierce talent, especially the music ones.

For the Latin Artist of 2020 category, competition is steep and all of the artists nominated have proved their worthiness this year. The eight stars nominated this year are Bad Bunny, Becky G, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Karol G and Ozuna.

The artists up for the award are some of the best in reggaeton and Latin trap, with fans all over the globe. The list is full of huge talent that have reached audiences internationally and have let their music be shared all over the globe.

So who do you want to see crowned the 2020 PCAs Latin Artist? The choice is up to you!