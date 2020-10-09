Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Double Date With Katharine McPhee and David Foster Amid Her Pregnancy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a night out on the town with their friends Katharine McPhee and David Foster.

E! News confirms the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their musician friends were spotted enjoying a low-key dinner at Lucky's restaurant in their new hometown of Montecito, Calif. on Tuesday night.

An insider shares that the young royals arrived after Katharine and David, adding, "Harry was very attentive and had his hand on Meghan's back as he guided her inside."

And it would seem the double date was a success! According to the source, the two couples spent at least three hours at the restaurant, where they "leisurely" dined in an outside area covered by shrubbery and trees.

Following their meal at the steakhouse, the insider says the A-listers went their separate ways, with Harry being ever the gentleman and escorting his wife back to their car.

Perhaps the dinner was a celebration of Katharine and David's recent pregnancy news, although it's fair to assume that Meghan and Harry knew about the bun in the oven long before the rest of the world did.