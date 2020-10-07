Rebel Wilson Cheekily Reveals She and Boyfriend Jacob Busch "Do a Lot of Exercise Together"

It seems as though Rebel Wilson's "Year of Health" includes a lot of exercise with her boyfriend Jacob Busch.

The Pitch Perfect star gave fans the inside scoop on her relationship with the Napp's Dairy Free Ice Cream founder. In a new Instagram photo, Rebel and Jacob don matching sunglasses while posing for a selfie in front of the water.

Alongside a cheeky wink emoji, the 40-yer-old star captioned the picture, "We do a lot of exercise together."

When Jacob commented on the post with a heart and strong emoji, Rebel replied with a kiss. Killing Eve star Jodie Comer also commented on the couple's photo with a "hell to the yes."

Rebel and Jacob, who hails from the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty, first sparked romance rumors in late September during a trip to Monaco. In a photo posted to Instagram on Sept. 24, Rebel could be seen getting cozy with the businessman before embarking on a helicopter ride with Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale.