Scott Disick Gets Surprising Test Results During KUWTK Health Scare

What's going on with Scott Disick?
On Thursday, Oct. 1's all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the father of three feared for his health as he faced chronic exhaustion. To make matters worse, Scott's health concerns came amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.
"Lately, I've just had no energy to do anything," Scott stated in a confessional. "Like, I wake up and I'm just shot…I just don't have the energy. I don't know if I'm getting old or I'm just not in great shape, but I just want to see if there's anything wrong with me."
The Flip It Like Disick star first addressed his ongoing exhaustion during a game of pickle ball with Khloe Kardashian.
As Scott struggled during the game, the Good American mogul asked, "Scott, what's wrong with you?"
He responded, "I'm exhausted."
Due to his exhaustion, Scott needed to tap out of the game and took a "break."
Later in the episode, Mason Disick's dad opened up about his health concerns to Kim Kardashian.
Understandably, as Scott revealed how "tired" he was, Kim asked about the symptoms of the coronavirus.
"I don't know, but I don't think I have that," Scott responded. "'Cause I haven't been around that many people."
A concerned Kim added, "I mean, you are tired a lot."
In a confessional, Scott admitted he was "worried" about his situation, especially since cases of COVID-19 were growing in the United States.
"I don't feel sick, I just feel tired," he said to Kim. "I just want to feel healthy. I don't feel like this is what a normal 36-year-old feels like."
Upon hearing this, the KKW Beauty boss advised Scott to get bloodwork done. At first, Scott was hesitant to see a doctor out of fear that something may be seriously wrong.
Thankfully, the SKIMS founder was able to convince him otherwise.
She defended, "Well, wouldn't you rather know? If something is seriously wrong and you find out in the earliest of stages, then you have a chance to beat it. Information is key!"
Scott later told the KUWTK camera that he was "a drop nervous" for results as he's put "this vessel through a lot of trauma."
After getting his blood drawn, Scott sought out an IV treatment. While talking with the specialist, Scott realized that his body has dealt with stress following the loss of his parents.
"Missing my parents, it's really hard," he lamented to the KUWTK camera. "My life hasn't always been easy. I used to drink and party and go out a ton. So, my body, it's been through some rough waters."
Ultimately, Scott was diagnosed with low testosterone.
"The doctor called me and, it turns out, I have low testosterone," Scott explained. "And that's what's making me have low energy. You know, I'm very thankful that there was nothing serious."
Since low testosterone can be caused by a number of factors, Scott met with a nutritionist to get himself feeling healthy again. Per the nutritionist, Scott's testosterone levels were causing the reality TV star to feel like an "80-year-old man."
Not wanting to inject himself with testosterone, as he didn't want to become dependent on it, Scott asked the specialist to provide natural treatment options.
As the nutritionist rattled off certain foods and supplements to consume, Kim diligently took notes.
"At least, it's fixable," Scott reflected. "And I know what it is now."
By the end of the episode, Scott confirmed that he had "more energy" and was hoping to be "as good as new in a month."
Watch the recap video above to see what else went down.
