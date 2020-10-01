Scott Disick Fears He Has Coronavirus—or Worse—on KUWTK

Things are getting real.
Coronavirus is finally creeping into season 19 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and by the looks of this sneak peek of tonight's all-new episode, the pandemic may be hitting a little too close to home.
In the teaser, Kim Kardashian meets with Scott Disick to head to the grocery store, but he's suddenly not feeling up for the trip.
"I mean, I kinda rather just stay home...I'm just tired," Scott tells her, prompting the KKW Beauty owner to ask him what the symptoms of COVID-19 are.
"I don't know but I don't think I have that 'cause I haven't been around that many people," he responds, further reflecting on the state of things in a confessional.
"It's starting to come out on the news that there's this really dangerous virus called corona that's coming out and everybody's starting to get really sick," Scott begins. "I didn't travel to Paris for Fashion Week because I was worried about it, and I don't know who has it and who doesn't. Some are showing symptoms, some aren't."
He continues, "This feeling of exhaustion has come out of nowhere and I really can't seem to shake it. I highly doubt it's corona. And it's just really affecting my life. I'm kind of, like, worried about it."
Venting to Kim, Scott expresses that he just wants to "feel healthy."
"I don't feel this is what a normal 36-year-old feels like," he adds.
Kim recommends he get his blood drawn, but the idea of discovering there's something "seriously wrong" with him scares Scott.
"Wouldn't you rather know?" she responds. "If something is seriously wrong and you find out in the earliest of stages, then you have a chance to beat it. Information is key. If you wait too long then you're gonna be screwed."
Scott is also hesitant because he knows what sort of lifestyle he used to have: "I'm definitely a drop nervous to do all these blood panels because I've put this vessel through a lot of trauma, I'm not gonna lie."
