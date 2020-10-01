Scott Disick Fears He Has Coronavirus—or Worse—on KUWTK

Things are getting real.

Coronavirus is finally creeping into season 19 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and by the looks of this sneak peek of tonight's all-new episode, the pandemic may be hitting a little too close to home.

In the teaser, Kim Kardashian meets with Scott Disick to head to the grocery store, but he's suddenly not feeling up for the trip.

"I mean, I kinda rather just stay home...I'm just tired," Scott tells her, prompting the KKW Beauty owner to ask him what the symptoms of COVID-19 are.

"I don't know but I don't think I have that 'cause I haven't been around that many people," he responds, further reflecting on the state of things in a confessional.

"It's starting to come out on the news that there's this really dangerous virus called corona that's coming out and everybody's starting to get really sick," Scott begins. "I didn't travel to Paris for Fashion Week because I was worried about it, and I don't know who has it and who doesn't. Some are showing symptoms, some aren't."