Dancing With the Stars Says Goodbye to Carole Baskin on Disney Night

A couple of new frontrunners have emerged on Dancing With the Stars while one cat-loving YouTuber has sadly had to say goodbye.
The ABC hit celebrated Disney Night this week with a series of rousing performances set to Disney faves, and it seemed like the Mouse had a really positive effect on the majority of the contestants. A lot of people improved and a couple of stars rose to the top of the leaderboard with the highest scores so far.
Nev Schulman and Johnny Weir each earned a score of 24 for their performances, putting them above previous leaderboard leader Kaitlyn Bristowe, who landed a 23 for her Moana dance.
Nev expertly channeled Captain Jack Sparrow for his Argentine Tango and Johnny's Mulan rumba brought honor to us all. Jeannie Mai killed it with a sweet dance from Up while Chrishell Stause also really hit a stride as Cinderella (it probably helped that she looked fabulous), and they both got 22.
Week one's highest scorers, Justina Machado and Skai Jackson, both fell back a bit this week, but there are almost too many good dancers this season. At this point, there are at least five celebs we could see winning this thing, and that's minimum.
In the bad news column, Carole Baskin struggled incredibly hard with her samba (it was less of a samba and more of a casual walk) and couldn't match the improvement she made in week two. She ended up with only 12 points and naturally landed in the bottom two with Anne Heche, who scored only a 15. Both Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough saved Anne and Keo Motsepe, and neither Carole nor her partner Pasha Pashkov seemed that broken up about it.
"My husband is going to be so happy I'm coming home," she said.
"So's my wife," said Pasha, who is married to fellow pro Daniella Karagach and has had to be separated from her during the show.
Congrats to Daniella and to Harold Baskin!
See below for all the scores...
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.