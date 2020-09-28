Chrissy TeigenKelly RipaDemi LovatoPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

See the Dancing With the Stars Cast In Their Disney Night Best

Check out an exclusive gallery of the cast of Dancing With the Stars all dressed up for Disney week—lions, pirates and princesses included.

Sep 28, 2020
You may not be able to ride Space Mountain or get a Mickey pretzel, but you can still enjoy some Disney from the safety of your own home with some help from Dancing With the Stars

Disney Night—AKA the best night of every season of Dancing With the Stars—has arrived, and you are absolutely correct if you assumed that Carole Baskin would be dressed up like a big cat. She definitely is, and we can tell you that because we have an exclusive first look at all of the Disney-fied costumes that will be sweeping across the dance floor tonight. There are princesses, there's a pirate, there's a genie and there's even a flying governess! 

Some couples went very literal with their looks while others took a subtler approach, and the song and movie choices range from totally classic to unexpected to not even released yet, like Soul, which is scheduled to come out in November. 

Whatever the choice, somehow each and every song and look fits each contestant to a T. Scroll down to sneak a peek! 

(If you're already singing some of these songs to yourself a little too loudly, please know that we have been alone in our apartment for six months and we're doing the same. We're all losing our minds together and it's fine.) 

ABC/Kelsey McNeal
Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy

Val is transforming into Prince Eric himself as he and the Cheer coach take on "Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid.

ABC/Kelsey McNeal
Justina Machado and Sasha Farber

Even though the sound of it is something quite atrocious, Justina and Sasha are dancing to "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" from Mary Poppins

ABC/Kelsey McNeal
Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd

If you couldn't tell by the fact that Vernon is dressed like a candle, these two are performing to "Be Our Guest" from Beauty and the Beast

ABC/Kelsey McNeal
Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson

We were hoping for a nice Pirates of the Caribbean theme moment, but these two are actually dancing to "Angelica" from Pirates of the Caribbean 4. (Angelica was the name of Penelope Cruz's character in case you've forgotten about that seminal work of cinema.) 

ABC/Kelsey McNeal
Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess

These two are headed to New York for "King of New York" from Newsies.

ABC/Kelsey McNeal
AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke

AJ and Cheryl are quickstepping to "Prince Ali" from Aladdin

ABC/Kelsey McNeal
Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart

Ready for a little XTina? Johnny and Britt are dancing to "Reflection" from Mulan.

ABC/Kelsey McNeal
Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe

Anne and Keo are going from "Zero to Hero" with a little tribute to Hercules.

ABC/Kelsey McNeal
Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov

Color us shocked that Carole is dancing to "Circle of Life" From The Lion King. It moves us all. 

ABC/Kelsey McNeal
Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko

Chrishell went full princess to play Cinderella for "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes." 

ABC/Kelsey McNeal
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev

Kaitlyn and Artem are taking on a little Moana with "How Far I'll Go." There's no telling how far they'll go! 

ABC/Kelsey McNeal
Nelly and Daniella Karagach

Nelly has the honor of promoting Disney's upcoming movie Soul by dancing to the song "It's Alright." 

ABC/Kelsey McNeal
Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten

Skai and Alan are jiving to "Almost There" from The Princess and the Frog.

ABC/Kelsey McNeal
Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong

Sure, just rip out our hearts why dontcha?! Jeannie and Brandon are dancing to "Married Life" from Up

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

