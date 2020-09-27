Princess EugenieDemi LovatoE! People's Choice AwardsGigi & Zayn's BabyPhotosVideos
Love in the Time of COVID-19: A Celebrity Psychic Reveals the Romantic Fates of Your Favorite Celebs

For an exclusive chat with E! News, mystic and tarot card reader Angie Banicki shared her predictions on what's in store for your favorite celebrities, including Megan Fox, Brad Pitt and more.

Cuffing season is just around the corner.

We know this to be true as Tuesday, Sept. 22 marked the first official day of fall. This means colder weather, pumpkin spice drinks and chunky sweaters may start popping up left and right.

Oftentimes, with these seasonal changes, many find themselves wanting to settle down. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, finding and/or maintaining love has proven to be difficult.

Thus, we turned to mystic and tarot card reader Angie Banicki, whose clients include Gwyneth Paltrow, Emma Roberts and more notable names, for predictions on what's to come for our favorite current and past celebrity couples.

For starters, after Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's headline-making reunion during the table read for Fast Times at Ridgemont High, we had to ask: Will they ever reunite romantically?

Speaking of reconciliation, with news of Cardi B and Offset's split, we had Angie ask the cards about what's to come for their divorce. Will the "WAP" rapper really go through with it?

Stars Who Think They Have a Psychic Ability

As for the current couple we're rooting for, we were dying to know if Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are meant to be. Heads up, Angie's answer may surprise you.

Of course, we also asked for updates on our favorite celebrity bachelors. Here's looking at you Bradley Cooper.

Oh, and we have a surprising update about one former Disney darling turned pop star. SPOILER: It's Selena Gomez!

For all of these predictions and more, scroll through the images below.

Cardi B & Offset

Angie's Prediction: There is no reconciliation in store for Cardi B and Offset. Not only did the "divorce card" fly out during the reading, but Angie got a flat out "no" from the cards.

Thankfully, as Angie saw it, the former flames will learn how to successfully co-parent for their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.

"The child will always keep them connected," she expressed. "And they will find a way to reconcile in terms of the child…But, not in terms of their marriage."

Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich

Angie's Prediction: Just before news broke of Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich's broken engagement, Angie told us that they'd never make it to the wedding altar. While this isn't news now, she did give some insight into what the "Anyone" singer may be going through.

"One of them is still not over an ex," Angie revealed. "That they're still healing from that."

Ultimately, Angie ruled that, whatever the past relationship did to Demi's "heart," she still needs to "recover" from it.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

Angie's Prediction: This is a complicated one. Per Angie, the Think Like a Dog actress and the "bloody valentine" artist have a "past life" connection.

Yet, Megan's romantic future may be uncertain. With lots of "family" energy surrounding Megan, Angie isn't certain that the 34-year-old actress and estranged husband Brian Austin Green will get divorced "anytime soon."

However, it's possible Megan's just being pulled in different directions. Thus, she may make her final decision regarding divorce within the next two or three months.

Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston

Angie's Prediction: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston may reunite, but not in a romantic way. While the cards told Angie that the famous exes are still in contact, it's unlikely that they'll ever get back together.

"The cards just don't think so," she stated. "It's almost like they use their chemistry…that connection to spark something creative."

As Angie continued, she said she saw them "growing closer" and potentially doing a movie together.

A film starring Brad and Jennifer? We'd pay big money to see that.

Zac Efron & Vanessa Valladares

Angie's Prediction: Listen up, ladies! Zac Efron may already be back on the market.

"She's not ready for this," the celebrity psychic noted. "It's weird, that one feels like it's already ending."

Back in September, Zac was spotted hand-in-hand with the Australian model. According to an E! News source, the pair's romance is "relatively new."

Jacob Elordi & Kaia Gerber

Angie's Prediction: Not meant to be? Although the cards told Angie that Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber are a good match, it's unlikely they'll make it.

Angie declared, "They're definitely gonna break up."

However, she did predict a possible reconciliation in their future.

Selena Gomez

Angie's Prediction: Alexa, play "Boyfriend" by Selena Gomez. Why?

Well, per Angie's reading, the 28-year-old pop star already has someone new in her life.

"It's showing me there's already someone new around her," Angie detailed. "We just don't know about it yet."

Continuing on this topic, Angie said this new suitor may be "a big" relationship for Selena.

We wonder if it's the "cute boy" Selena accepted a FaceTime from on her HBO Max series, Selena + Chef?

Bradley Cooper

Angie's Prediction: Love is in the cards for Bradley Cooper, but not in 2020.

Apparently, "it's not time yet" for the A Star Is Born director and star to be in a relationship. Why?

Because, his future partner is "in a different city" and isn't "ready yet."

She added, "This feels like someone he already knows."

We're not saying it's Jennifer Garner, but he did recently spend time with his old Alias co-star.

You can find more of Angie on Instagram here.

