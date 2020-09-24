Cardi B Reveals She Has Plenty of Dating Options After Offset Split

Cardi B is a newly single woman—and it sounds like she likes it like that.
In mid-September, the rapper took fans by surprise when she filed for divorce from her husband Offset, ending their sometimes tumultuous three years of marriage for good. According to court documents obtained by E! News, Cardi and her legal team said the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation."
On Wednesday, Sept. 23, the star went live on her OnlyFans account to set the record straight on her life right now, including the fact that when it comes to the dating department, she's not lacking in options.
"I could date any man I want," she told viewers, according to People. However, there are other things that have the "WAP" performer's attention right now.
"My DMs are flooded. I don't actually want to date nobody," she shared. "I'm so focused on my business that it's crazy."
Echoing recent comments, Cardi also settled any misconceptions about her breakup, confirming their split was her decision—and a precautionary one.
"You cannot hurt my feelings trying to throw the divorce in my face because, at the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave," she told viewers. "I didn't wait until he cheated on me again...I didn't wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave."
And, despite parting ways with the father of her 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, she and Offset are apparently on good terms.
"I don't have a bad relationship with my baby father. At all," she said. "I don't have no hatred towards him. And I don't wish him nothing bad and I know that he feels the same way about me."
As she explained in an Instagram Live on Sept. 18, "I just got tired of f--king arguing...I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye."
"When you feel like it's not the same anymore before you actually get cheated on," she elaborated at the time, "I rather just be...Nothing crazy out of this world happened. Sometimes people really do f--king grow apart. I've been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man."