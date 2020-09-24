BREAKING

Mandy Moore Is Pregnant: See Her Epic Love Story With Taylor Goldsmith

This Is Us star Mandy More is pregnant! Look back on her cutest pictures with husband and Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith.

Mandy Moore is about to embark on a journey to remember. 

In case you missed the big news, the This Is Us star announced on Sept. 24 that she is pregnant and expecting her first baby with husband and Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith.

"Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021," Mandy wrote on Instagram while debuting her baby bump.

The happy announcement comes almost two years after the couple said "I Do" in front of family and close friends in Los Angeles. And while the pair may not be the most public with their love story, both Mandy and Taylor can't help but showcase their love for one another.

Whether performing together on Instagram or enjoying quality time together in quarantine, the duo's chemistry can't be denied.

"He makes me melt. I can imagine no better partner," Moore told Glamour in October 2018. "He's going to be the most tremendous father. I view the past as a stepping-stone to get me where I am today. I would gladly weather all of that a million times over if it brought me to Taylor again."

Quarantine Buds

"I have been quarantined with this guy for over 6 weeks and we still really like each other," Mandy Moore shared on Instagram back in April. 

Couple Up

"Me and my love," Mandy shared on Instagram when teasing another duet performance. 

Cozy Up

Whether performing music together or cuddling on the couch, these two make one cute couple. 

Just a Couple of Music Makers

The Dawes musician and the actress/singer collaborated on a song for This Is Us.

"@mandymooremm @siddkhoslamusic and I the day we recorded "Invisible Ink" from last night's episode of @nbcthisisus," Goldsmith wrote on Instagram in November 2018. So honored that Sidd asked me to help him write it and then to get to record it with my favorite human. Please go check it out on Spotify or Apple Music."

Taking Their Love to New Heights

The two hike in Kilimanjaro National Park in August 2018.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Communities in Schools of Los Angeles
Date Night!

The cute couple step out for the annual Communities in Schools Celebration in Los Angeles in May 2018.

Silver Lining

"The look of two tired people who were awoken by the hotel fire alarm at midnight," Moore wrote on Instagram in September 2018. "Also the look of two people grateful for 24 hours together after being apart almost a month. It's always a worth a trip to see @dawestheband play a gig too.... you're in for a treat tonight, #portland."

Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Emmys Date

The two attend the 2017 Emmy Awards.

How Romantic

"#FBF to Emmy Sunday when this guy flew across the country the morning of just to share the day with me," Moore wrote on Instagram.

2-Year Anniversary

Mandy shared this photo in honor of the couple's two-year anniversary in July 2017 with the caption: "The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T."

Caught in the Moment!

"So proud of this guy and the whole band for an absolutely electric hometown show last night," Moore wrote on Instagram in January 2016.

Head over Heels

The This Is Us star is not afraid to rock a pair of heels and be a bit taller than her man. #couplegoals

Golden Gate Getaway!

The couple enjoyed a mini-vacay in San Francisco to see an iconic landmark.

Say Cheese

As Ed Sheeran would say, "You can keep me inside the pocket of your ripped jeans." Or, according to Taylor, as a bookmark in your favorite book.

Bruce/Javiles/FAMEFLYNET
Shopping Trip

The two go shopping in Beverly Hills in November 2015.

Splash News
Stepping Out

The two step out as a couple in October 2015.

