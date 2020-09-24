Savannah Chrisley Slams "False" Rumors About Dad Todd Chrisley Causing Nic Kerdiles Split

Related : Savannah Chrisley Tells All on Nic Kerdiles' Sweet Proposal

Savannah Chrisley is shutting down speculation that her dad Todd Chrisley had anything to do with her breakup from Nic Kerdiles.

The 23-year-old reality star addressed the rumors during the Sept. 23 episode of Chrisley Confessions. Savannah told listeners that her publicist had been contacted by "countless tabloids" for comment on the situation; however, she assured fans they shouldn't always believe what they read.

"At the end of the day, everyone loves to portray dad as this controlling freak and that's the reason my relationship didn't work out. That is false," she said. "Nic will tell you that, as well."

In fact, Savannah said she actually addressed this topic with her ex: "Nic was like, 'That's not why our relationship ended though.' Our relationship ended on our terms and because of us and things that we weren't giving each other. And that's just what it was."