Vanessa Bryant Sues L.A. County Sheriff Over Leaked Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

Vanessa Bryant has filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff, Alex Villanueva, and his department, claiming law enforcement released unauthorized photos from the helicopter crash that killed her husband, Kobe Bryant, their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, and several others in January 2020.

After the tragedy, photos of the Lakers icon and his daughter were allegedly leaked and shared online.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by E! News, Vanessa learned about her husband and daughter's death through a "Kobe Inc. employee" and messages she received on Instagram. Vanessa claims she had not been contacted by authorities about the helicopter crash, which she states in the filing, left her feeling "confused and distraught."

The lawsuit also states, "No fewer than eight sheriff's deputies at the crash site, pulled out their personal cell phones and snapped photos of the dead children, parents and coaches. The deputies took these photos for their own personal gratification."

Moreover, Vanessa also claims law enforcement not involved with the case shared photos of the crash "outside of the department."