The Complete List of Emmys Winners
Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera and More Honored in H.E.R.'s In Memoriam Performance at 2020 Emmys

At the 2020 Emmys, Grammy award winning singer H.E.R. delivered an emotional performance in recognition of stars, including Naya Rivera, who died this year.

Gone but not forgotten.

Grammy award winning singer H.E.R. took to the stage for the 2020 Emmys in recognition of the many celebrities who died this year. Dressed in a pink gown, the artist sat at the piano to sing Prince's famous song "Nothing Compares 2 U" in honor of the numerous stars we lost this year. She later stood up to play the electric guitar as a chorus sang backup.

Among the celebrities recognized were Naya Rivera, Regis PhilbinDiahann Carol and many other actors who were gone too soon. 

Additionally, a speech by Chadwick Boseman was played behind the star as she finished her performance. The speech previously delivered by Boseman read, "Purpose crosses disciplines. Purpose is an essential element of you. It's the reason you're on the planet at this particular time in history. The struggles along the way are only meant to shape you for your purpose."

The Black Panther star died of complications from colon cancer this year. 

Ahead of the show, the musician told E! News' Nina Parker that the performance was going to be "emotional." 

 

Related: H.E.R. Has Been "Creating Some Really Good Music" During Quarantine

"I'm definitely gonna be bringing out some instruments and I think it's going to be very emotional," she shared. "And that's all I'm gonna say. I want it to be special, I want it to be a surprise, but I think you're gonna love it."

To catch up on all things Emmys, check back here for E!'s comprehensive coverage.

