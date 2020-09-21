H.E.R. Teases "Emotional" In Memoriam Performance Ahead of the 2020 Emmys

H.E.R. has brought comfy couture to the 2020 Emmys.
On Sunday, Sept. 20, the Grammy award-winning singer caught up with E!'s Nina Parker ahead of the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. Kicking off the conversation, Nina asked the songstress and fashion icon to discuss her look for television's biggest night.
H.E.R. shared, "I'm in some comfy L.V. and some glasses that I actually designed."
We can't say we're surprised that, for the virtual red carpet, H.E.R. chose a comfy chic look. As E! readers may recall, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the award ceremony has been transformed into a virtual affair.
However, this doesn't mean there isn't any glitz and glamour. Case in point: H.E.R. will be performing the "In Memoriam" segment for this year's Emmys.
As for her upcoming performance, H.E.R. stayed tight-lipped about what she had planned.
"I'm definitely gonna be bringing out some instruments and I think it's going to be very emotional," she noted. "And that's all I'm gonna say. I want it to be special, I want it to be a surprise, but I think you're gonna love it."
Not to mention, H.E.R. has since changed into a stunning Vera Wang look for the award show itself.
In regard to the music she's made in quarantine, H.E.R. revealed that the downtime wasn't necessarily productive at first.
"Sometimes there can be a lot of anxiety," she relayed. "It was difficult for me at first, but, you know, I eventually channeled all the anxiety and all the uncertainty and not really knowing what's going on, I channeled all that and ended up creating some really great music."
Continuing on this point, H.E.R. said she's been "trying to stay on top of that" by making "the most of this time."
Be sure to catch H.E.R.'s performance at the 2020 Emmys.