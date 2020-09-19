Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Reveals the Sex Of Her First Baby With Randall Emmett

Lala Kent is having a...
The Vanderpump Rules star took to social media on Saturday, Sept. 19, to share a major update in her pregnancy. She and fiancé Randall Emmett are having a baby girl.
"We are having a baby GIRL," the reality TV personality captioned her Instagram post. The proud father shared the same message on his feed.
In addition to her post, the beauty mogul also shared a video of the gender reveal—and it was unlike any other. The couple found out they were having a baby girl after a skydiver flew down with a bright pink parachute.
From the video, the couple celebrated the sweet and special baby news with close friends and family members.
"I'm in love with you already," Lala later shared on Instagram Stories. "And I can't wait to be your mama."
This marks the pair's first baby together. Randall is already the proud father to daughters, London and Rylee, whom he shares with his ex, Ambyr Childers.
Earlier this month, the couple announced they were expecting during an episode of their Give Them Lala ... with Randall podcast.
"I'm like shaking right now because I can't believe that it's a real-life thing," Lala shared on Sept. 2. "I'm really emotional... let me gather myself. I cry about everything, but today, it's very much happy tears."
At the time, a source told E! News the Pump Rules star's pregnancy "brought her and Randall closer together."
"Quarantine has been hard on their relationship, but they are now in a great place and are very excited about the baby news," the insider shared.
While Randall and Lala had to hold off on their wedding due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the insider explained the timing couldn't have been better.
"Lala was very disappointed with having to postpone her wedding this year but thinks it was meant to be for her to get pregnant instead," the source expressed, adding, "She wants to have a wedding after the baby is born."
In addition to Lala's pregnancy, her former co-star Stassi Schroeder is also expecting her first child with fiancé Beau Clark.
Earlier this year, the two, along with Kristen Doute, made headlines after their previous Vanderpump Rules cast member, Faith Stowers, detailed her experience and shared what it was being the only Black woman on the series.
"I hope they do better in life than us," Lala told Stassi on Instagram Stories, referencing their babies. Stassi responded, "Seriously."
