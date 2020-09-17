Erika Jayne Sounds Off on Denise Richards Leaving RHOBH

Post-reunion pondering.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' explosive three-part reunion concluded on Wednesday evening, and now, Erika Jayne is giving her final thoughts on the season so tumultuous that her co-star Denise Richards recently announced she was exiting the Bravo show once and for all.

"You know, everybody internalizes this show differently," Erika said in an exclusive conversation with E!'s Justin Sylvester on Thursday, Sept. 17's Daily Pop. "I would've liked to see her stay, but she has to do what's right for her and her family."

The Wild Things actress was at odds with her fellow housewives for the better part of season 10—first because she expressed concern about her daughters overhearing the group's conversation about threesomes, and later due to Brandi Glanville telling Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp that she and Denise had sex (which Denise has vehemently denied).

"I think the most frustrating part about all of this was that Denise could not even acknowledge what was said on camera," Erika said, likely referencing what could also be traced back to the conversation with Brandi, as she accused Denise of repeatedly badmouthing Kyle, Teddi and the other RHOBH ladies, and though Denise admitted as much about Teddi in a confessional, she denied doing so at the reunion when confronted.

"So it's kind of like irrefutable evidence," Erika added. "And then just, 'I didn't say that,'...but it's on camera!"