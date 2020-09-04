Why Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Almost Decided Against Their ''Wild'' Pregnancy Reveal

Turns out the story behind "Wild" is actually pretty wild.
On Aug. 13, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen announced they were welcoming their third child to the delight of millions of fans and Twitter users everywhere. Keeping with the tradition of dancing to the beat of their own drum, the couple announced the special news in John's music video for his song "Wild." However, in a new interview, John shared why the sweet moment almost didn't happen.
"[Chrissy] was kind of hedging her bets, because we were early in our pregnancy," he told People. "We hadn't taken all the tests to make sure everything is okay, and she said, 'Let's just shoot it.' And by the time the video would be edited, we could decide whether or not to use that scene."
Soon after filming the beautiful ocean scene, John and Chrissy were able to get the necessary tests done and found out the video was good to go.
"Then all the tests came back great and everything was healthy and good, so we knew it wouldn't be too early to tell people that we were pregnant by that point," he revealed. "So by the time the edit was done, we were comfortable saying to the world that we were pregnant."
Chrissy and John are no strangers to sharing bits of their romance in his music. Yes, "All of Me" should definitely be on your vision board. Chrissy has also been very vocal about her struggle with infertility in the past and her IVF journey.
"Regarding the IVF business, I have never gotten so many kind, encouraging words in my life," she previously tweeted. "You guys are awesome and appreciated."
Their newest bundle of joy will join Luna and Miles Stephens. Boy or girl, one thing is for sure, this kid was destined to be a legend.