A Troop Beverly Hills Sequel Is in the Works: See Where the Cast Is Now

Who's ready to go glamping in Beverly Hills?

E! News can confirm that Tri-Star has greenlit a sequel to the cult classic film, Troop Beverly Hills. Producer Laurence Mark, who has credits on Jerry Maguire, Julie & Julia, The Greatest Showman and more, will produce the movie based off of screenwriter Aeysha Carr's script, which is going through a rewrite by Tamara Chestna. And Oran Zegman will make her directorial debut with the project, following the success of her short film, Marriage Material.

Additionally, the screenwriter of the original film, Ava Fries, and Charles W. Fries will executive produce, as they did in the 1980s.

All that's to say the sequel is in good hands.

Nonetheless, it will be tough to recreate the beloved comedy that Shelley Long and the original cast made in 1989. It followed the trials of a Beverly Hills mother (Long) who became a troop leader to prove to her daughter that she has the grit to lead a pack of girls. What ensued was a series of mishaps, with plenty of adorable moments sprinkled in between.