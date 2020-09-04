Rachel Lindsay Reacts to Becca Kufrin's Breakup From Garrett Yrigoyen

Becca Kufrin is moving onward and upward after calling off her engagement to Garrett Yrigoyen, this according to Rachel Lindsay.
In a new interview with E! News, The Bachelorette star explains why she's "proud" of her close friend and podcast co-host for reclaiming her future—even if that means her significant other is out of the picture.
"I will say that I'm happy for Becca because she's making a decision for herself," Rachel shares. "She didn't have to come out and explain to people that they had ended their relationship."
On the Sept. 1 episode of their Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Becca confirmed what E! News exclusively reported a month prior. After two years together, she and Garrett were going their separate ways "with so much gratitude and love" for their relationship.
Since then, Becca has revealed she relocated from San Diego (where she and Garrett shared a home) to Los Angeles. It's this next chapter that Rachel says she can't wait to see unfold.
"I'm proud of her and at this moment Becca's doing what she needs to do for herself," the 35-year-old explains. "She's taking the time to do that, she's moved to L.A. and I'm excited for that."
Describing the reality TV star as "very strong," Rachel adds, "I know that she's in a lot of pain and she expressed that on the podcast, but I also know that she's got a good circle of people around her who will help her get through this."
"I can't wait to see what Becca does next without Garrett," she tells us.
As for her own relationship with Bryan Abasolo, Rachel admits she and her hubby are still on cloud nine one year after tying the knot. To celebrate their anniversary, the couple jet setted off to Aruba for some well-deserved R&R.
"It was everything we needed as far as a romantic getaway," The Bachelorette star gushes. "There's so much going on right now in the world and we're very fortunate we were able to have this opportunity to get away and spend some time with each other on our first anniversary, especially during the quarantine."
Despite feeling "hesitant" about traveling because of the pandemic, Rachel says the lengths she and Bryan went to prioritize their health and safety were well worth it.
Reflecting on their first year as husband and wife, Rachel remarks, "It's been great. We lived together prior to being married so this added another level of joy to it. For us, quarantine has been nice because I travel so much and we've been able to spend every single day with each other for five months... To be able to celebrate our one-year anniversary in Aruba on a getaway that we so desperately needed and were able to do in a safe way, it made it our year."