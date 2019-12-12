Rachel Lindsay Abasolo is stepping up her Christmas game in 2019.

As the former Bachelorette prepares to celebrate the holidays for the first time as a wife to Bryan Abasolo, E! News is getting an exclusive preview into the couple's celebrations.

"This year we are spending it in Dallas. We spent the last two in Miami. For my family, it will be one of the most low-key Christmases we will ever have because my nephews are going to visit the other half of our family so it will be super chill just exchanging a few gifts Christmas morning," she shared with E! News exclusively while supporting Ideal Image MedSpa. "We typically do a big brunch. During the evening, we usually go to a movie in the evening."

While Rachel says she has to go back to work right after Christmas, she's still looking forward to spending quality time with those she loves.

And yes, the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast co-host is proud to share her new hobby during the holiday season.