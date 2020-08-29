Chadwick Boseman Dead at 43: Black Panther Actor's Marvel Co-Stars and More React

Stars from across the globe are mourning the loss of Chadwick Boseman.

Reps for the actor confirmed he died following a four year battle with colon cancer on Friday, Aug. 28.

The following statement was shared to the 43-year-old's social media accounts: "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

Chadwick's co-stars and admirers took to social media to express their sincere condolences to his loved ones, who were by his side at the time of his passing.

Director Jordan Peele was one of the first to react to the news, writing on Twitter, "This is a crushing blow."

To see how other stars are responding to the Black Panther star's tragic passing, continue reading below.