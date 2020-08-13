Anna FarisMeghan & HarryGwen StefaniVideosPhotos

Jason Sudeikis Teases Possible Saturday Night Live Reunion With Maya Rudolph

In a new interview with Stephen Colbert, Jason Sudeikis addressed a possible Saturday Night Live return alongside Maya Rudolph.

By Jess Cohen Aug 13, 2020
Jason Sudeikis as Joe BidenWill Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Are Jason Sudeikis and Maya Rudolph officially returning to Saturday Night Live?

The 44-year-old actor, known for his impersonation of presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, is open to taking on his infamous character once again. In a new interview with Stephen Colbert, Sudeikis addressed the possibility of reuniting with former SNL co-star Maya Rudolph. As fans of the show may know, Rudolph has portrayed United States senator Kamala Harris on the NBC series in the past. And, now that Harris has been selected as Biden's running mate in the 2020 election, fans are hoping to see Rudolph and Sudeikis back in character.

Sudeikis, who left SNL in 2013, teased a possible reunion with Rudolph during a virtual Late Show chat on Wednesday, Aug. 12. "If I should be so lucky, yeah," he said. "I mean that was, it was great news, not even in a political way. Just any time we get to see more of Maya performing the better."

He added of Rudolph's performances, "I think the country and the world is better for it, the internet."

Though Rudolph left SNL is 2007, she has returned for special guest appearances over the years to the delight of fans. In late July, Rudolph scored a 2020 Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Harris.

After Harris was announced as Biden's running mate on Tuesday, Aug. 11, Rudolph—who was participating in an Entertainment Weekly panel discussion at the time of the announcement—replied, "Oh s--t." She also added, "I love going to the show. Any excuse I can get, I love. I just didn't really anticipate traveling during a pandemic, but if there's anyone that can work it out I'm sure Lorne [Michaels] has some sort of invisible helicopter that can get me there."

Watch the video above to see Sudeikis talk more about SNL, family life with Olivia Wilde and his latest project!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

