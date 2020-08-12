Serena Williams Returns to the Court With Support From Alexis Ohanian and Daughter Olympia

Game, set, perfect match!
Serena Williams was certainly feeling the love on Tuesday, Aug. 11 as she returned to the court for her first competitive match since the COVID-19 outbreak postponed numerous tennis tournaments. The world-famous athlete was victorious against Bernarda Pera at the Top Seed Open in Kentucky, and we'd like to think she has her two good luck charms to thank in part.
Both Serena's husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their 2-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., were cheering her on from the stands. Aside from tournament officials and a very small number of individuals connected to the players, spectators were not permitted inside the tournament. During a post-game press conference, Serena admitted that despite the W, her toddler's snacking may have kept her from remaining in the zone.
"I didn't even look over there," she told reporters. "I think I heard her cough though. I know my baby's cough. She was drinking and she was eating grapes. And I'm then like, 'Oh my gosh. Is she chewing? Make sure you chew.'"
She continued, "So I didn't look over there but I kind of flashed my husband a look like make sure she's chewing her grapes because she shouldn't be coughing while she's eating grapes. That's the new mom in me and it's good."
The Reddit co-founder celebrated Serena's win on Instagram, writing, "Mama back at work in Kentucky at the Top Seed Open. And yes @olympiaohanian was busy on her phone probably checking up on @weareangelcity emails."
Serena will next face off against sister Venus Williams in a match scheduled for this Thursday. And in just a few short weeks, she'll play in the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 31.
Back in June, the 38-year-old announced her plans to compete. The United States Tennis Association has said that fans will not be in attendance to ensure the health and safety of the players.
"I'll certainly miss the fans. Don't get me wrong, just being out there and that New York crowd and hear everyone cheer," the six-time U.S. Open champ explained at the time. "I'll really miss that and getting me through some of those tough matches. But this is crazy. I'm excited."