These Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020 Kids Deals Will Put a Smile on Your Face

Score deals on Uggs, The North Face jackets and more.

By Carolin Lehmann Aug 11, 2020 11:46 PMTags
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Everything's cuter when it's pint size. And that rings true for the children's finds at Nordstrom's 2020 Anniversary Sale. The sale is already happening for Nordy Club Icons, Ambassadors and Influencers, and will begin on August 13 for Nordy Club Insiders and August 19 for the general public.

If the sale hasn't begun yet for you, you can still use your Nordy Club Personal Double Points Day to earn 2X the points on any day you choose. If you're not a card member, now is the time to sign up. Nordstrom is currently offering a deal where if you become a new credit card member and make a purchase that same day, you'll receive a $60 Bonus Note good for a future purchase.

But first, check out the sale's kids deals that will put a smile on your face below.

 

Ugg Classic II Shimmer Metallic Bootie

These girly, shimmering Uggs are sure to be a hit. They're the most comfortable ever.

$110
$65
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Baby Hooded Bunting

How adorable is this bunting with ears?! It has diamond quilting and fold-over hand mitts. 

$45
$30
Nordstrom

The North Face Mossbud Swirl Reversible Water Repellent Heatseeker Jacket

Prep for colder weather with this super furry reversible jacket that's also water repellent. One side is a pretty pink and the other is a soft fleece.

$90
$63
Nordstrom

Joe's The Rocker Raw Hem Ankle Skinny Jeans

Check out the tattered hem on these rocker jeans. They have a mid-rise, stretch fit. 

$49
$30
Nordstrom

Tucker + Tate Washed Moto Leggings

Baby will look rocker-chic in these moto leggings with a weathered wash.

$19
$12
Nordstrom

Steve Madden Graffy Stretch Boot

These fall-ready boots come in black or brown. They're stretchy in the back for a comfortable fit. 

$70
$40
Nordstrom

Tucker + Tate Moto Jogger Pants

These boys' moto joggers are perfect for a comfy day at home. They have a slim fit that's super cool.

$29
$19
Nordstrom

Hunter Original Rain Boot

We're digging the print of these Hunter rain boots for little kids and big kids. Their traction-gripping sole is a must.

$90
$55
Nordstrom

Tucker + Tate Cozy Fleece Jacket

We can't get past the teddy bear ears on this furry soft fleece jacket. So precious for your baby.

$49
$32
Nordstrom

Up next, shop the fashion finds we're snapping up now at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

