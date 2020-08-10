Amazing Accessories Deals at the 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Jewelry, handbags and other accessories can run pricey, but not at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. They have some amazing deals this year that you can check out below. The sale is already happening for Nordy Club Icons, Ambassadors and Influencers, and will begin on August 13 for Nordy Club Insiders and August 19 for the general public.
If the sale hasn't begun yet for you, you can still use your Nordy Club Personal Double Points Day to earn 2X the points on any day you choose. If you're not a card member, now is the time to sign up. Nordstrom is currently offering a deal where if you become a new credit card member and make a purchase that same day, you'll receive a $60 Bonus Note good for a future purchase.
But first, check out these finds!
Kate Spade New York Mini Initial Pendant Necklace
You can't go wrong with this sweet personalized necklace. It works great as a gift too.
Madewell Disc Chain Necklace
How beautiful is this vintage-inspired necklace? It's a total compliment magnet.
Gorjana Power Stone Stretch Bracelet
These bracelets come in a ton of different colors and are super easy to pop on every day. This one is made with howlite stones.
Nordstrom Crystal Huggie Hoop Earrings
You'll find yourself wearing these huggies that match everything all the time. They're super affordable.
Tory Burch Carson Stripe Leather Crossbody Bag
Betweeen the sporty stripes and logo on this crossbody, we're obsessed. It'll look great with all of your fall outfits.
Quay Australia Jezabell Glitter Aviator Blue Light Blocking Glasses
If you've been wanting to try out blue light-blocking glasses, pick up this stylish pair. The have 100% UV protection.
Gorjana Parker Shimmer Ring
We're obsessed with this dainty cubic zirconia ring. It's plated in 18-karat gold.
Madewell Resin Link Hoop Earrings
How special are these statement earrings? They come in three different colors.
Burberry Check Temple Pilot Aviator Sunglasses
These aviators have chic check-engraved temples and gradient lenses. They're a classic style you'll wear over and over.
Ted Baker Laiiney Quilted Wallet on a Chain
If you need a small bag for a night out, look no further. This leather wallet on a chain holds all your essentials.
Bony Levy Iris Aquamarine Bezel Stacking Ring
How precious is this dainty aquamarine ring? It's made of 18-karat gold.
