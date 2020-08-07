Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Score Deals on Fall Trends Now

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

While melting in this heat, we're getting real excited for fall. And a fall shopping spree is just what the doctor ordered. Luckily, Nordstrom has some amazing deals on all the fall trends during their Anniversary Sale, happening now for Nordy Club Icons and Ambassadors. The sale begins on August 10 for Nordy Club Influencers, August 13 for Nordy Club Insiders and August 19 for the general public.

If the sale hasn't begun yet for you, you can still use your Nordy Club Personal Double Points Day to earn 2X the points on any day you choose. If you're not a card member, now is the time to sign up. Nordstrom is currently offering a deal where if you become a new credit card member and make a purchase that same day, you'll receive a $60 Bonus Note good for a future purchase.

But first: Check out the finds below that will put you in the fall spirit stat.